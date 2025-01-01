$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Hybrid
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Hybrid
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-866-634-2954
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,200KM
VIN KMHLN4DJ0SU154711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SA101543B
- Mileage 29,200 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICE INCLUDES documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6700
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Console
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2022 Mazda Miata MX-5 GT 6sp 39,618 KM $34,590 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti Q50 4dr Sdn 3.0t Red Sport 400 118,041 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited w-EyeSight Pkg 78,479 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Call Dealer
1-866-634-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-866-634-2954
2025 Hyundai Elantra