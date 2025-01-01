Menu
Account
Sign In
PRICE INCLUDES documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6700

2025 Hyundai Elantra

29,200 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Hyundai Elantra

Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle
12972580

2025 Hyundai Elantra

Hybrid

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

  1. 12972580
  2. 12972580
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,200KM
VIN KMHLN4DJ0SU154711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SA101543B
  • Mileage 29,200 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE INCLUDES documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6700

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2022 Mazda Miata MX-5 GT 6sp for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Mazda Miata MX-5 GT 6sp 39,618 KM $34,590 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Infiniti Q50 4dr Sdn 3.0t Red Sport 400 for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2017 Infiniti Q50 4dr Sdn 3.0t Red Sport 400 118,041 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited w-EyeSight Pkg for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited w-EyeSight Pkg 78,479 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-866-634-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-634-2954

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-634-2954

2025 Hyundai Elantra