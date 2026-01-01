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Price includes dealer administration fee ($595) and VSA transaction levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($595) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6700

2025 Hyundai Elantra

18,681 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Hyundai Elantra

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14499753

2025 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

  1. 14499753
  2. 14499753
  3. 14499753
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
18,681KM
VIN KMHLN4DG7SU916694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Intense Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SU916694
  • Mileage 18,681 KM

Vehicle Description

Price includes dealer administration fee ($595) and VSA transaction levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($595) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6700

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

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1-866-634-XXXX

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1-866-634-2954

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-634-2954

2025 Hyundai Elantra