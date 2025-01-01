$44,990+ taxes & licensing
2025 Lexus UX
UX 300h / F Sport Design / One Owner / No Accident
2025 Lexus UX
UX 300h / F Sport Design / One Owner / No Accident
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
845 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-221-1850
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # UL003456
- Mileage 8,979 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore - Executive Package -Carproof History Report -Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning -Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection -14 Day Owner Exchange Program -Lien Free Guarantee - Financing options through all major lenders. Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore sells & services new & used Lexus vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price does not include $595 documentation fee, $450 placement fee and taxes. DL#23190
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore
Call Dealer
1-888-221-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-888-221-1850