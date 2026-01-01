Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore -Carproof History Report -Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning -Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection -14 Day Owner Exchange Program -Lien Free Guarantee - Financing options through all major lenders. Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore sells & services new & used Lexus vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($450) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#23190

2025 Subaru BRZ

10,955 KM

Details Description

$35,595

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Subaru BRZ

Manual

Watch This Vehicle
14082699.810684336?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=29926

2025 Subaru BRZ

Manual

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

845 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-221-1850

  1. 14082699.810684336?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=29926
  2. 14082699
  3. 14082699
  4. 14082699
  5. 14082699
  6. 14082699
  7. 14082699
  8. 14082699
  9. 14082699
  10. 14082699
  11. 14082699
  12. 14082699
  13. 14082699
  14. 14082699
  15. 14082699
  16. 14082699
  17. 14082699
  18. 14082699
  19. 14082699
  20. 14082699
  21. 14082699
  22. 14082699
  23. 14082699
  24. 14082699
  25. 14082699
Contact Seller

$35,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
10,955KM
VIN JF1ZDBB1XS9700531

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # UL26360A
  • Mileage 10,955 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore -Carproof History Report -Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning -Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection -14 Day Owner Exchange Program -Lien Free Guarantee - Financing options through all major lenders. Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore sells & services new & used Lexus vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($450) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#23190

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto // TRD OFFROAD for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2023 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto // TRD OFFROAD 44,724 KM $51,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek LIMITED AWD for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek LIMITED AWD 15,822 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volvo XC40 B5 AWD Plus Dark Theme for sale in Vancouver, BC
2023 Volvo XC40 B5 AWD Plus Dark Theme 24,472 KM $36,998 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore

845 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-888-221-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-221-1850

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,595

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-221-1850

2025 Subaru BRZ