$60,905+ taxes & licensing
2025 Volvo XC60 Plug-In Hybrid
T8 AWD Core - HOV / 58KM EV Range!
2025 Volvo XC60 Plug-In Hybrid
T8 AWD Core - HOV / 58KM EV Range!
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$60,905
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Vapour Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,955 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect balance of performance, efficiency, and Scandinavian luxury in this 2025 Volvo XC60 Core T8 AWD Plug-in Hybrid finished in sophisticated Vapour Grey with a Charcoal interior. Powered by Volvos advanced plug-in hybrid system, this XC60 delivers impressive electric capability alongside confident AWD performance for every season.
Equipped with the Climate Package, youll enjoy heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and headlight cleaning for added comfort during colder months. Practical touches like the Protection Package, front mud flaps, glasses holder, and charcoal luggage compartment cover make everyday driving even more convenient.
With Volvos signature safety, refined interior design, and smooth electrified driving experience, this XC60 is an exceptional luxury SUV for drivers seeking both efficiency and versatility.
Book your test drive today and experience the XC60 Plug-in Hybrid for yourself.
Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969.
Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
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604-986-9889
Alternate Numbers1-888-417-0169
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604-986-9889