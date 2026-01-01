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- Ultra Bright Trim - Blond interior - 360 Camera - Heated & Ventilating Front Seats - Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System - All-weather mats + Cargo mats - Luggage Cover Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

2025 Volvo XC90

4,924 KM

Details Description Features

$74,905

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Volvo XC90

T8 PHEV|Ultra Bright|Tow-hitch|Bowers Sounds|Local

Watch This Vehicle
14536035

2025 Volvo XC90

T8 PHEV|Ultra Bright|Tow-hitch|Bowers Sounds|Local

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

Contact Seller
Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$74,905

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
4,924KM
VIN YV4H60PF9S1342021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,924 KM

Vehicle Description

- Ultra Bright Trim
- Blond interior
- 360 Camera
- Heated & Ventilating Front Seats
- Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
- All-weather mats + Cargo mats
- Luggage Cover

Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

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604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
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$74,905

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2025 Volvo XC90