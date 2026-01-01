$74,905+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Volvo XC90
T8 PHEV|Ultra Bright|Tow-hitch|Bowers Sounds|Local
2025 Volvo XC90
T8 PHEV|Ultra Bright|Tow-hitch|Bowers Sounds|Local
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$74,905
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
4,924KM
VIN YV4H60PF9S1342021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 4,924 KM
Vehicle Description
- Ultra Bright Trim
- Blond interior
- 360 Camera
- Heated & Ventilating Front Seats
- Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
- All-weather mats + Cargo mats
- Luggage Cover
Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
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Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
Call Dealer
604-986-XXXX(click to show)
604-986-9889
Alternate Numbers1-888-417-0169
$74,905
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
604-986-9889
2025 Volvo XC90