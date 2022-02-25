$CALL+ tax & licensing
Bluenose Motor Co Ltd
250-951-9957
1966 Ford Mustang
1966 Ford Mustang
Bluenose Motor Co Ltd
690 E. Island Highway, Parksville, BC V9P 1T8
250-951-9957
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8398626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Bluenose Motor Co Ltd
690 E. Island Highway, Parksville, BC V9P 1T8