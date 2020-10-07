Menu
1992 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic

28,900 KM

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

250-951-9957

1992 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic

1992 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic

1992 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

690 E. Island Highway, Parksville, BC V9P 1T8

250-951-9957

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

28,900KM
Used
Good Condition
  Stock #: 2905B

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Stock # 2905B
  Mileage 28,900 KM

Vehicle Description

New rear tire and seat.  Comes with clip off windshield , clip off sissy bar and hareley cover.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

Sales Location

690 E. Island Highway, Parksville, BC V9P 1T8

250-951-9957

