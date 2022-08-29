2009 Chevrolet Aveo

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9262099

9262099 VIN: 3g1tx65e09l138078

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics

