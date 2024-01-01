Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Toyota Prius v

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Toyota Prius v

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Prius v

Location

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

1401 Springhill Rd, Parksville, BC V9P 2T2

250-951-9957

  1. 1717895714
  2. 1717895714
  3. 1717895715
  4. 1717895714
  5. 1717895714
  6. 1717895714
  7. 1717895714
  8. 1717895714
  9. 1717895714
  10. 1717895715
  11. 1717895714
  12. 1717895714
  13. 1717895715
  14. 1717895714
  15. 1717895715
  16. 1717895715
  17. 1717895715
  18. 1717895715
  19. 1717895716
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Packages

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

Used 2005 Toyota Echo for sale in Parksville, BC
2005 Toyota Echo 242,000 KM SOLD
Used 2006 Toyota Matrix for sale in Parksville, BC
2006 Toyota Matrix 258,000 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Toyota Sienna for sale in Parksville, BC
2013 Toyota Sienna 0 SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

Sales Location

1401 Springhill Rd, Parksville, BC V9P 2T2

Call Dealer

250-951-XXXX

(click to show)

250-951-9957

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

250-951-9957

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Prius v