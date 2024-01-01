Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Kia Soul

35,000 KM

Details Features

$14,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Kia Soul

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Soul

Location

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

1401 Springhill Rd, Parksville, BC V9P 2T2

250-951-9957

  1. 1717895442
  2. 1717892798
  3. 1717895442
  4. 1717895442
  5. 1717895442
  6. 1717895442
  7. 1717892842
  8. 1717892855
  9. 1717892861
  10. 1717892868
  11. 1717892874
  12. 1717892880
  13. 1717892887
  14. 1717892894
  15. 1717892902
  16. 1717892910
  17. 1717892916
  18. 1717893621
Contact Seller

$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

Used 2005 Toyota Echo for sale in Parksville, BC
2005 Toyota Echo 242,000 KM SOLD
Used 2006 Toyota Matrix for sale in Parksville, BC
2006 Toyota Matrix 258,000 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Toyota Sienna for sale in Parksville, BC
2013 Toyota Sienna 0 SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

Sales Location

1401 Springhill Rd, Parksville, BC V9P 2T2

Call Dealer

250-951-XXXX

(click to show)

250-951-9957

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

250-951-9957

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Soul