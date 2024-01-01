Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Details Features

SOLD

Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Watch This Vehicle
12045490

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Location

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

1401 Springhill Rd, Parksville, BC V9P 2T2

250-951-9957

  1. 1735161266
  2. 1735161273
  3. 1735161278
  4. 1735161284
  5. 1735161290
  6. 1735161295
  7. 1735161300
  8. 1735161308
  9. 1735161314
  10. 1735161322
  11. 1735161328
  12. 1735161336
  13. 1735161340
  14. 1735161346
  15. 1735161352
  16. 1735161359
  17. 1735161366
  18. 1735161370
  19. 1735161385
  20. 1735161392
Contact Seller

SOLD

Used
CALL
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

Used 2003 Honda Accord for sale in Parksville, BC
2003 Honda Accord 268,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Parksville, BC
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 87,000 KM $24,997 + tax & lic
Used 2002 Volvo S60 for sale in Parksville, BC
2002 Volvo S60 234,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

Sales Location

1401 Springhill Rd, Parksville, BC V9P 2T2

Call Dealer

250-951-XXXX

(click to show)

250-951-9957

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
SOLD
Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

250-951-9957

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Jetta