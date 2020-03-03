Menu
2017 BMW X5

xDrive35i

2017 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

690 E. Island Highway, Parksville, BC V9P 1T8

250-951-9957

$53,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,958KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4738770
  • Stock #: 2979A
Exterior Colour
Space Grey
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door

AUTOGUIDE.COM WROTE "A FAST AND FUN FAMILY HAULER" ISN'T THAT THE TRUTH, POWERED BY A 3.0 LITER SINGLE TURBO INLINE V6 CREATING 300 HP WITH AN EIGHT SPEED TRANSMISSION. THIS VEHICLE HAS EVERY FACTORY OPTION AT THE TIME OF ORDERING EXCEPT FOR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE. ABSOLUTELY STUNNING VEHICLE IN AND OUT AND ACCIDENT FREE.  COMES WITH BALANCE OF BMW OF CANADA WARRANTY AND INCLUDES SERVICE AND MAINTENANCE PACKAGE. JUST INSPECTED, SERVICED AND PROFESSIONAL DETAILED. ALL TRADES ACCEPTED AND ON THE SPOT FINANCING AVAILABLE.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

690 E. Island Highway, Parksville, BC V9P 1T8

250-951-9957

Send A Message