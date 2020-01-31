LOCAL AND ACCIDENT FREE, THIS 2018 TOYOTA COROLLA LE WITH THE AVAILABLE LE UPGRADE PACKAGE IS NOW AVAILABLE AT BLUENOSE. EFFICIENT, CLEAN JUST INSPECTED, SERVICED AND PROFESSIONAL DETAILED AND READY TO GO. ALL TRADES ACCEPTED AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Warranty
-
- Balance of Factory Warranty
- Powertrain
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Lane Departure Warning
- Knee Air Bag
- Bluetooth Connection
- Lane Keeping Assist
