2018 Toyota Corolla

LE

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

690 E. Island Highway, Parksville, BC V9P 1T8

250-951-9957

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4630881
  • Stock #: 2974
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

LOCAL AND ACCIDENT FREE, THIS 2018 TOYOTA COROLLA LE WITH THE AVAILABLE LE UPGRADE PACKAGE IS NOW AVAILABLE AT BLUENOSE. EFFICIENT, CLEAN JUST INSPECTED, SERVICED AND PROFESSIONAL DETAILED AND READY TO GO. ALL TRADES ACCEPTED AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

690 E. Island Highway, Parksville, BC V9P 1T8

250-951-9957

Send A Message