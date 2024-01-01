Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

87,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

1401 Springhill Rd, Parksville, BC V9P 2T2

250-951-9957

  1. 1724923917
  2. 1724923921
  3. 1724923928
  4. 1724923933
  5. 1724923939
  6. 1724923944
  7. 1724923950
  8. 1724923955
  9. 1724923962
  10. 1724923968
  11. 1724923973
  12. 1724923981
  13. 1724923988
  14. 1724923996
  15. 1724924006
  16. 1724924011
  17. 1724924016
  18. 1724924021
  19. 1724924027
  20. 1724924032
  21. 1724924036
  22. 1724924043
  23. 1724924048
  24. 1724924054
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

Used 2009 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW for sale in Parksville, BC
2009 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW 306,000 KM $10,997 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW X5 35D for sale in Parksville, BC
2015 BMW X5 35D 107,000 KM $28,997 + tax & lic
Used 1996 BMW 3 Series for sale in Parksville, BC
1996 BMW 3 Series 165,000 KM $11,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

Sales Location

1401 Springhill Rd, Parksville, BC V9P 2T2

Call Dealer

250-951-XXXX

(click to show)

250-951-9957

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

250-951-9957

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan