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<p><strong><u>2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS FWD</u></strong></p><p>Practical, comfortable, and efficient, this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS FWD is a compact SUV designed to make everyday driving easy and enjoyable. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque, it's paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive for a confident and comfortable driving experience. With its quiet ride, responsive handling, and modern design, the Equinox is an excellent choice for commuters, families, and first-time SUV buyers alike. The LS trim offers a spacious and thoughtfully designed interior with modern technology and convenience features. Inside, you'll find a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, a rear vision camera, and keyless entry. The Equinox provides impressive passenger space and flexible cargo capacity, making it easy to accommodate both passengers and gear. Chevrolet's strong reputation for safety and practicality makes this SUV a smart choice for drivers looking for reliability and value.</p><p> 1.5L Turbocharged Engine 170 HP and 203 lb-ft of torque</p><p> 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with FWD</p><p> Spacious and Comfortable Interior</p><p> Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility</p><p> 7-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System</p><p> Rear Vision Camera & Bluetooth Connectivity</p><p> Excellent Everyday Practicality and Value</p><p>Here at Bannister Chevrolet Penticton, we make it easy to buy a vehicle from us, with delivery options available to you. Not only thatwe offer great prices for your vehicle. We. Buy. Cars! And we want yours. If you're ready to get out of your vehicle and into a new one, reach out today!</p>

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

66,056 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR LS W/1LS

Watch This Vehicle
14373010

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR LS W/1LS

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

933 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L1

250-493-2333

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Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
66,056KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXHEV5J6208538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 58N30826B
  • Mileage 66,056 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS FWD

Practical, comfortable, and efficient, this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS FWD is a compact SUV designed to make everyday driving easy and enjoyable. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque, it's paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive for a confident and comfortable driving experience. With its quiet ride, responsive handling, and modern design, the Equinox is an excellent choice for commuters, families, and first-time SUV buyers alike. The LS trim offers a spacious and thoughtfully designed interior with modern technology and convenience features. Inside, you'll find a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, a rear vision camera, and keyless entry. The Equinox provides impressive passenger space and flexible cargo capacity, making it easy to accommodate both passengers and gear. Chevrolet's strong reputation for safety and practicality makes this SUV a smart choice for drivers looking for reliability and value.

1.5L Turbocharged Engine 170 HP and 203 lb-ft of torque

6-Speed Automatic Transmission with FWD

Spacious and Comfortable Interior

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility

7-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

Rear Vision Camera & Bluetooth Connectivity

Excellent Everyday Practicality and Value

Here at Bannister Chevrolet Penticton, we make it easy to buy a vehicle from us, with delivery options available to you. Not only thatwe offer great prices for your vehicle. We. Buy. Cars! And we want yours. If you're ready to get out of your vehicle and into a new one, reach out today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Chevrolet Penticton

933 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L1

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250-493-XXXX

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250-493-2333

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$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-493-2333

2018 Chevrolet Equinox