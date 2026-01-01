$20,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4DR LS W/1LS
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4DR LS W/1LS
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
933 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L1
250-493-2333
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 58N30826B
- Mileage 66,056 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS FWD
Practical, comfortable, and efficient, this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS FWD is a compact SUV designed to make everyday driving easy and enjoyable. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque, it's paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive for a confident and comfortable driving experience. With its quiet ride, responsive handling, and modern design, the Equinox is an excellent choice for commuters, families, and first-time SUV buyers alike. The LS trim offers a spacious and thoughtfully designed interior with modern technology and convenience features. Inside, you'll find a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, a rear vision camera, and keyless entry. The Equinox provides impressive passenger space and flexible cargo capacity, making it easy to accommodate both passengers and gear. Chevrolet's strong reputation for safety and practicality makes this SUV a smart choice for drivers looking for reliability and value.
1.5L Turbocharged Engine 170 HP and 203 lb-ft of torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission with FWD
Spacious and Comfortable Interior
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
7-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
Rear Vision Camera & Bluetooth Connectivity
Excellent Everyday Practicality and Value
Here at Bannister Chevrolet Penticton, we make it easy to buy a vehicle from us, with delivery options available to you. Not only thatwe offer great prices for your vehicle. We. Buy. Cars! And we want yours. If you're ready to get out of your vehicle and into a new one, reach out today!
Vehicle Features
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Additional Features
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