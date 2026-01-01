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<p><strong><u>2019 Chevrolet Spark LT Hatchback</u></strong></p><p>Compact, efficient, and surprisingly well-equipped, this 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT Hatchback is the perfect vehicle for city driving, first-time buyers, or anyone looking for an affordable and dependable daily driver. Powered by a reliable 1.4L 4-cylinder engine producing 98 horsepower and 94 lb-ft of torque, it's paired with a smooth CVT automatic transmission for an easy and enjoyable driving experience. Its compact size makes parking effortless, while the nimble handling and excellent maneuverability make every trip around town a breeze. The LT trim adds a great selection of comfort and technology features, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, a rear vision camera, cruise control, keyless entry, and power windows and locks. Despite its compact footprint, the Spark offers a surprisingly roomy interior with versatile fold-flat rear seats, providing extra cargo space when you need it. Stylish, practical, and economical, the Spark LT is a smart choice for drivers looking for outstanding value and everyday convenience.</p><p> 1.4L 4-Cylinder Engine 98 HP and 94 lb-ft of torque</p><p> CVT Automatic Transmission</p><p> LT Trim Great blend of comfort and technology</p><p> Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility</p><p> 7-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System</p><p> Rear Vision Camera & Bluetooth Connectivity</p><p> Compact Size with Flexible Hatchback Cargo Space</p><p>Here at Bannister Chevrolet Penticton, we make it easy to buy a vehicle from us, with delivery options available to you. Not only thatwe offer great prices for your vehicle. We. Buy. Cars! And we want yours. If you're ready to get out of your vehicle and into a new one, reach out today!</p>

2019 Chevrolet Spark

68,543 KM

Details Description Features

$13,777

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Spark

4dr HB CVT LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle
14424754

2019 Chevrolet Spark

4dr HB CVT LT w/1LT

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

933 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L1

250-493-2333

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Contact Seller

$13,777

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
68,543KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA5KC775818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 58N31226B
  • Mileage 68,543 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Spark LT Hatchback

Compact, efficient, and surprisingly well-equipped, this 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT Hatchback is the perfect vehicle for city driving, first-time buyers, or anyone looking for an affordable and dependable daily driver. Powered by a reliable 1.4L 4-cylinder engine producing 98 horsepower and 94 lb-ft of torque, it's paired with a smooth CVT automatic transmission for an easy and enjoyable driving experience. Its compact size makes parking effortless, while the nimble handling and excellent maneuverability make every trip around town a breeze. The LT trim adds a great selection of comfort and technology features, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, a rear vision camera, cruise control, keyless entry, and power windows and locks. Despite its compact footprint, the Spark offers a surprisingly roomy interior with versatile fold-flat rear seats, providing extra cargo space when you need it. Stylish, practical, and economical, the Spark LT is a smart choice for drivers looking for outstanding value and everyday convenience.

1.4L 4-Cylinder Engine 98 HP and 94 lb-ft of torque

CVT Automatic Transmission

LT Trim Great blend of comfort and technology

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility

7-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

Rear Vision Camera & Bluetooth Connectivity

Compact Size with Flexible Hatchback Cargo Space

Here at Bannister Chevrolet Penticton, we make it easy to buy a vehicle from us, with delivery options available to you. Not only thatwe offer great prices for your vehicle. We. Buy. Cars! And we want yours. If you're ready to get out of your vehicle and into a new one, reach out today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Chevrolet Penticton

933 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L1

Call Dealer

250-493-XXXX

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250-493-2333

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$13,777

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-493-2333

2019 Chevrolet Spark