$13,777+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Spark
4dr HB CVT LT w/1LT
2019 Chevrolet Spark
4dr HB CVT LT w/1LT
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
933 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L1
250-493-2333
$13,777
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 58N31226B
- Mileage 68,543 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Chevrolet Spark LT Hatchback
Compact, efficient, and surprisingly well-equipped, this 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT Hatchback is the perfect vehicle for city driving, first-time buyers, or anyone looking for an affordable and dependable daily driver. Powered by a reliable 1.4L 4-cylinder engine producing 98 horsepower and 94 lb-ft of torque, it's paired with a smooth CVT automatic transmission for an easy and enjoyable driving experience. Its compact size makes parking effortless, while the nimble handling and excellent maneuverability make every trip around town a breeze. The LT trim adds a great selection of comfort and technology features, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, a rear vision camera, cruise control, keyless entry, and power windows and locks. Despite its compact footprint, the Spark offers a surprisingly roomy interior with versatile fold-flat rear seats, providing extra cargo space when you need it. Stylish, practical, and economical, the Spark LT is a smart choice for drivers looking for outstanding value and everyday convenience.
1.4L 4-Cylinder Engine 98 HP and 94 lb-ft of torque
CVT Automatic Transmission
LT Trim Great blend of comfort and technology
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
7-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
Rear Vision Camera & Bluetooth Connectivity
Compact Size with Flexible Hatchback Cargo Space
Here at Bannister Chevrolet Penticton, we make it easy to buy a vehicle from us, with delivery options available to you. Not only thatwe offer great prices for your vehicle. We. Buy. Cars! And we want yours. If you're ready to get out of your vehicle and into a new one, reach out today!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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