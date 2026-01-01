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<p>Turn heads wherever you go in this beautiful blue 2019 Ford Escape Titanium, now available at Bannister Ford Penticton. This top-of-the-line SUV combines sporty styling with premium comfort, offering a refined interior, advanced technology, and the versatility you need for everyday life. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or heading out on a weekend adventure, the Escape Titanium delivers a smooth, confident ride with plenty of cargo space and upscale features to keep everyone comfortable. Stylish, reliable, and exceptionally well-maintained, this Escape is ready for its next owner. Visit Bannister Ford Penticton today and see why it's the perfect SUV for your lifestyle!</p>

2019 Ford Escape

137,338 KM

Details Description Features

$18,795

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14373001

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

198 Parkway Pl, Penticton, BC V2A 7J3

250-492-3800

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Contact Seller

$18,795

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
137,338KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J9XKUC41509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 57E40609A
  • Mileage 137,338 KM

Vehicle Description

Turn heads wherever you go in this beautiful blue 2019 Ford Escape Titanium, now available at Bannister Ford Penticton. This top-of-the-line SUV combines sporty styling with premium comfort, offering a refined interior, advanced technology, and the versatility you need for everyday life. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or heading out on a weekend adventure, the Escape Titanium delivers a smooth, confident ride with plenty of cargo space and upscale features to keep everyone comfortable. Stylish, reliable, and exceptionally well-maintained, this Escape is ready for its next owner. Visit Bannister Ford Penticton today and see why it's the perfect SUV for your lifestyle!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Ford Penticton

198 Parkway Pl, Penticton, BC V2A 7J3

Call Dealer

250-492-XXXX

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250-492-3800

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$18,795

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-492-3800

2019 Ford Escape