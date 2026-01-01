$18,795+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
Titanium 4WD
2019 Ford Escape
Titanium 4WD
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
198 Parkway Pl, Penticton, BC V2A 7J3
250-492-3800
$18,795
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 57E40609A
- Mileage 137,338 KM
Vehicle Description
Turn heads wherever you go in this beautiful blue 2019 Ford Escape Titanium, now available at Bannister Ford Penticton. This top-of-the-line SUV combines sporty styling with premium comfort, offering a refined interior, advanced technology, and the versatility you need for everyday life. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or heading out on a weekend adventure, the Escape Titanium delivers a smooth, confident ride with plenty of cargo space and upscale features to keep everyone comfortable. Stylish, reliable, and exceptionally well-maintained, this Escape is ready for its next owner. Visit Bannister Ford Penticton today and see why it's the perfect SUV for your lifestyle!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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