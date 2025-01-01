Menu
and a factory-installed hitch for towing or weekend getaways. Well cared for and ready for its next owner

http://www.pentictonnissan.com/used/Jeep-Cherokee-2019-id12221226.html

2019 Jeep Cherokee

48,000 KM

TRAILHAWK 4X4, CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KM, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HITCH

12489793

TRAILHAWK 4X4, CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KM, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HITCH

KOT Auto Group

151 Satikw Cres, Penticton, BC V2A 0K2

778 646-3000

Used
48,000KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX1KD468151

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PD468151
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

and a factory-installed hitch for towing or weekend getaways. Well cared for and ready for its next owner


http://www.pentictonnissan.com/used/Jeep-Cherokee-2019-id12221226.html

Heated seats and steering wheel
This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is a low-km SUV with a clean Carfax and a strong mix of comfort
and capability. It features a panoramic sunroof
auto start-stop for added fuel efficiency
this Cherokee offers everything you need for both city driving and outdoor adventures.

151 Satikw Cres, Penticton, BC V2A 0K2

