$33,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
TRAILHAWK 4X4, CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KM, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HITCH
2019 Jeep Cherokee
TRAILHAWK 4X4, CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KM, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HITCH
Location
KOT Auto Group
151 Satikw Cres, Penticton, BC V2A 0K2
778 646-3000
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,000KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX1KD468151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PD468151
- Mileage 48,000 KM
Vehicle Description
and a factory-installed hitch for towing or weekend getaways. Well cared for and ready for its next owner
http://www.pentictonnissan.com/used/Jeep-Cherokee-2019-id12221226.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Heated seats and steering wheel
Style
This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is a low-km SUV with a clean Carfax and a strong mix of comfort
and capability. It features a panoramic sunroof
auto start-stop for added fuel efficiency
this Cherokee offers everything you need for both city driving and outdoor adventures.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email KOT Auto Group
KOT Auto Group
Penticton Nissan
151 Satikw Cres, Penticton, BC V2A 0K2
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
KOT Auto Group
778 646-3000
2019 Jeep Cherokee