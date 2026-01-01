$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi Q5
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
2022 Audi Q5
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
198 Parkway Pl, Penticton, BC V2A 7J3
250-492-3800
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 57A70350A
- Mileage 111,257 KM
Vehicle Description
A stylish and versatile 2022 Audi Q5 quattro that delivers luxury, performance, and confidence in every season. This SUV has been serviced regularly and comes with a clean, accident-free history, making it an outstanding choice for discerning buyers. Audis renowned quattro all-wheel-drive system provides sure-footed handling and stability, while the refined interior offers premium materials, advanced technology, and exceptional comfort for both driver and passengers. With its sleek design, impressive efficiency, and smooth, responsive performance, the Q5 is perfectly suited for daily commuting, family adventures, and weekend getaways alike. Dont miss the opportunity to own this well-maintained luxury SUV that offers exceptional value and driving enjoyment.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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