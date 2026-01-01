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<p>A stylish and versatile 2022 Audi Q5 quattro that delivers luxury, performance, and confidence in every season. This SUV has been serviced regularly and comes with a clean, accident-free history, making it an outstanding choice for discerning buyers. Audis renowned quattro all-wheel-drive system provides sure-footed handling and stability, while the refined interior offers premium materials, advanced technology, and exceptional comfort for both driver and passengers. With its sleek design, impressive efficiency, and smooth, responsive performance, the Q5 is perfectly suited for daily commuting, family adventures, and weekend getaways alike. Dont miss the opportunity to own this well-maintained luxury SUV that offers exceptional value and driving enjoyment.</p>

2022 Audi Q5

111,257 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Audi Q5

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

Watch This Vehicle
14372998

2022 Audi Q5

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

198 Parkway Pl, Penticton, BC V2A 7J3

250-492-3800

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Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
111,257KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1EAAFY4N2031022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 57A70350A
  • Mileage 111,257 KM

Vehicle Description

A stylish and versatile 2022 Audi Q5 quattro that delivers luxury, performance, and confidence in every season. This SUV has been serviced regularly and comes with a clean, accident-free history, making it an outstanding choice for discerning buyers. Audis renowned quattro all-wheel-drive system provides sure-footed handling and stability, while the refined interior offers premium materials, advanced technology, and exceptional comfort for both driver and passengers. With its sleek design, impressive efficiency, and smooth, responsive performance, the Q5 is perfectly suited for daily commuting, family adventures, and weekend getaways alike. Dont miss the opportunity to own this well-maintained luxury SUV that offers exceptional value and driving enjoyment.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Ford Penticton

198 Parkway Pl, Penticton, BC V2A 7J3

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250-492-XXXX

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250-492-3800

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$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-492-3800

2022 Audi Q5