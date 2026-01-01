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<p><strong><u>2022 Ram 1500 Classic SLT 5.7L HEMI V8</u></strong></p><p>Powerful, comfortable, and built with legendary HEMI performance, this 2022 Ram 1500 Classic SLT delivers the capability of a full-size truck with the comfort and refinement needed for everyday driving. Under the hood is the iconic 5.7L HEMI V8 producing 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission for responsive performance and confident acceleration. With its proven drivetrain and comfortable ride quality, the Ram 1500 Classic continues to be a favorite among truck owners looking for strength and dependability. The SLT trim offers an excellent balance of rugged capability and modern convenience. Inside, you'll find a spacious cabin featuring premium cloth seating, a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, remote keyless entry, and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. Chrome exterior accents, bold Ram styling, and a practical truck design give this pickup a commanding presence on the road. With its low kilometers, this Ram 1500 Classic SLT offers the opportunity to own a lightly driven HEMI-powered truck that's ready for work, play, or daily commuting.</p><p> 5.7L HEMI V8 395 HP and 410 lb-ft of torque</p><p> 8-Speed Automatic Transmission</p><p> SLT Trim Comfort, convenience, and capability</p><p> Touchscreen Infotainment System & Bluetooth Connectivity</p><p> Premium Cloth Interior & Chrome Exterior Accents</p><p> Low Kilometers</p><p>Here at Bannister Chevrolet Penticton, we make it easy to buy a vehicle from us, with delivery options available to you. Not only thatwe offer great prices for your vehicle. We. Buy. Cars! And we want yours. If you're ready to get out of your vehicle and into a new one, reach out today!</p>

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

47,310 KM

Details Description Features

$37,666

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Watch This Vehicle
14423679

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

933 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L1

250-493-2333

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Contact Seller

$37,666

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
47,310KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT5NS248033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,310 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ram 1500 Classic SLT 5.7L HEMI V8

Powerful, comfortable, and built with legendary HEMI performance, this 2022 Ram 1500 Classic SLT delivers the capability of a full-size truck with the comfort and refinement needed for everyday driving. Under the hood is the iconic 5.7L HEMI V8 producing 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission for responsive performance and confident acceleration. With its proven drivetrain and comfortable ride quality, the Ram 1500 Classic continues to be a favorite among truck owners looking for strength and dependability. The SLT trim offers an excellent balance of rugged capability and modern convenience. Inside, you'll find a spacious cabin featuring premium cloth seating, a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, remote keyless entry, and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. Chrome exterior accents, bold Ram styling, and a practical truck design give this pickup a commanding presence on the road. With its low kilometers, this Ram 1500 Classic SLT offers the opportunity to own a lightly driven HEMI-powered truck that's ready for work, play, or daily commuting.

5.7L HEMI V8 395 HP and 410 lb-ft of torque

8-Speed Automatic Transmission

SLT Trim Comfort, convenience, and capability

Touchscreen Infotainment System & Bluetooth Connectivity

Premium Cloth Interior & Chrome Exterior Accents

Low Kilometers

Here at Bannister Chevrolet Penticton, we make it easy to buy a vehicle from us, with delivery options available to you. Not only thatwe offer great prices for your vehicle. We. Buy. Cars! And we want yours. If you're ready to get out of your vehicle and into a new one, reach out today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Chevrolet Penticton

933 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L1

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250-493-XXXX

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250-493-2333

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$37,666

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-493-2333

2022 RAM 1500 Classic