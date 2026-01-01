$37,666+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
933 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L1
250-493-2333
$37,666
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,310 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Ram 1500 Classic SLT 5.7L HEMI V8
Powerful, comfortable, and built with legendary HEMI performance, this 2022 Ram 1500 Classic SLT delivers the capability of a full-size truck with the comfort and refinement needed for everyday driving. Under the hood is the iconic 5.7L HEMI V8 producing 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission for responsive performance and confident acceleration. With its proven drivetrain and comfortable ride quality, the Ram 1500 Classic continues to be a favorite among truck owners looking for strength and dependability. The SLT trim offers an excellent balance of rugged capability and modern convenience. Inside, you'll find a spacious cabin featuring premium cloth seating, a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, remote keyless entry, and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. Chrome exterior accents, bold Ram styling, and a practical truck design give this pickup a commanding presence on the road. With its low kilometers, this Ram 1500 Classic SLT offers the opportunity to own a lightly driven HEMI-powered truck that's ready for work, play, or daily commuting.
5.7L HEMI V8 395 HP and 410 lb-ft of torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
SLT Trim Comfort, convenience, and capability
Touchscreen Infotainment System & Bluetooth Connectivity
Premium Cloth Interior & Chrome Exterior Accents
Low Kilometers
Here at Bannister Chevrolet Penticton, we make it easy to buy a vehicle from us, with delivery options available to you. Not only thatwe offer great prices for your vehicle. We. Buy. Cars! And we want yours. If you're ready to get out of your vehicle and into a new one, reach out today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
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