$58,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive High Country
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive High Country
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
198 Parkway Pl, Penticton, BC V2A 7J3
250-492-3800
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,848 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience premium capability and refined comfort with this Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country. Built to handle tough jobs while delivering a first-class driving experience, this full-size pickup combines powerful performance with upscale features. The High Country trim offers a luxurious interior with premium leather seating, advanced technology, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and a suite of driver-assistance features for added confidence on every drive. With its bold styling, impressive towing capability, and smooth ride quality, this Silverado is equally at home on the worksite, the highway, or weekend adventures. Don't miss your chance to own a well-equipped, late-model truck that delivers the perfect blend of strength, sophistication, and reliability. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and see why the Silverado High Country stands out from the crowd.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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