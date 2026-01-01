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<p>Experience premium capability and refined comfort with this Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country. Built to handle tough jobs while delivering a first-class driving experience, this full-size pickup combines powerful performance with upscale features. The High Country trim offers a luxurious interior with premium leather seating, advanced technology, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and a suite of driver-assistance features for added confidence on every drive. With its bold styling, impressive towing capability, and smooth ride quality, this Silverado is equally at home on the worksite, the highway, or weekend adventures. Don't miss your chance to own a well-equipped, late-model truck that delivers the perfect blend of strength, sophistication, and reliability. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and see why the Silverado High Country stands out from the crowd.</p>

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

60,848 KM

Details Description Features

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive High Country

Watch This Vehicle
14423673

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive High Country

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

198 Parkway Pl, Penticton, BC V2A 7J3

250-492-3800

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Contact Seller

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
60,848KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUDJEL5PG146155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,848 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience premium capability and refined comfort with this Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country. Built to handle tough jobs while delivering a first-class driving experience, this full-size pickup combines powerful performance with upscale features. The High Country trim offers a luxurious interior with premium leather seating, advanced technology, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and a suite of driver-assistance features for added confidence on every drive. With its bold styling, impressive towing capability, and smooth ride quality, this Silverado is equally at home on the worksite, the highway, or weekend adventures. Don't miss your chance to own a well-equipped, late-model truck that delivers the perfect blend of strength, sophistication, and reliability. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and see why the Silverado High Country stands out from the crowd.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Keyless Entry;Running Boards
Backup Camera;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Ford Penticton

198 Parkway Pl, Penticton, BC V2A 7J3

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250-492-XXXX

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250-492-3800

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$58,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-492-3800

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500