$41,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Colorado
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT
2024 Chevrolet Colorado
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
933 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L1
250-493-2333
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,220 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD LT
Modern capability, impressive performance, and advanced technology come together in this 2024 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD LT, a midsize truck built to handle workdays, weekends, and everything in between. Powered by Chevrolet's proven 2.7L TurboMax engine producing 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque, it's paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission and a capable 4WD system for confident performance in all road and weather conditions. With exceptional low-end torque, a refined ride, and confident handling, the Colorado LT is ready for any adventure. The LT trim offers a perfect blend of comfort and convenience with a spacious, modern cabin featuring an 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 11-inch digital driver display, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, remote start, keyless entry with push-button start, and automatic climate control. Chevrolet Safety Assist comes standard, providing advanced features including Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Following Distance Indicator. With its one-owner history, bold styling, and advanced technology, this Colorado LT is an outstanding choice for anyone looking for a capable and well-equipped midsize truck.
2.7L TurboMax Engine 310 HP and 430 lb-ft of torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission with 4WD
One Owner Vehicle
11.3-Inch Touchscreen & 11-Inch Digital Driver Display
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Remote Start & Automatic Climate Control
Chevrolet Safety Assist Driver Technology Suite
Here at Bannister Chevrolet Penticton, we make it easy to buy a vehicle from us, with delivery options available to you. Not only thatwe offer great prices for your vehicle. We. Buy. Cars! And we want yours. If you're ready to get out of your vehicle and into a new one, reach out today!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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