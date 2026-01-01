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<p><strong><u>2024 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD LT</u></strong></p><p>Modern capability, impressive performance, and advanced technology come together in this 2024 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD LT, a midsize truck built to handle workdays, weekends, and everything in between. Powered by Chevrolet's proven 2.7L TurboMax engine producing 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque, it's paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission and a capable 4WD system for confident performance in all road and weather conditions. With exceptional low-end torque, a refined ride, and confident handling, the Colorado LT is ready for any adventure. The LT trim offers a perfect blend of comfort and convenience with a spacious, modern cabin featuring an 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 11-inch digital driver display, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, remote start, keyless entry with push-button start, and automatic climate control. Chevrolet Safety Assist comes standard, providing advanced features including Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Following Distance Indicator. With its one-owner history, bold styling, and advanced technology, this Colorado LT is an outstanding choice for anyone looking for a capable and well-equipped midsize truck.</p><p> 2.7L TurboMax Engine 310 HP and 430 lb-ft of torque</p><p> 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with 4WD</p><p> One Owner Vehicle</p><p> 11.3-Inch Touchscreen & 11-Inch Digital Driver Display</p><p> Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility</p><p> Remote Start & Automatic Climate Control</p><p> Chevrolet Safety Assist Driver Technology Suite</p><p>Here at Bannister Chevrolet Penticton, we make it easy to buy a vehicle from us, with delivery options available to you. Not only thatwe offer great prices for your vehicle. We. Buy. Cars! And we want yours. If you're ready to get out of your vehicle and into a new one, reach out today!</p>

2024 Chevrolet Colorado

81,220 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Chevrolet Colorado

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT

Watch This Vehicle
14501440

2024 Chevrolet Colorado

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

933 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L1

250-493-2333

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Contact Seller

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
81,220KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPTCEK9R1206085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,220 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD LT

Modern capability, impressive performance, and advanced technology come together in this 2024 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD LT, a midsize truck built to handle workdays, weekends, and everything in between. Powered by Chevrolet's proven 2.7L TurboMax engine producing 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque, it's paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission and a capable 4WD system for confident performance in all road and weather conditions. With exceptional low-end torque, a refined ride, and confident handling, the Colorado LT is ready for any adventure. The LT trim offers a perfect blend of comfort and convenience with a spacious, modern cabin featuring an 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 11-inch digital driver display, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, remote start, keyless entry with push-button start, and automatic climate control. Chevrolet Safety Assist comes standard, providing advanced features including Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Following Distance Indicator. With its one-owner history, bold styling, and advanced technology, this Colorado LT is an outstanding choice for anyone looking for a capable and well-equipped midsize truck.

2.7L TurboMax Engine 310 HP and 430 lb-ft of torque

8-Speed Automatic Transmission with 4WD

One Owner Vehicle

11.3-Inch Touchscreen & 11-Inch Digital Driver Display

Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility

Remote Start & Automatic Climate Control

Chevrolet Safety Assist Driver Technology Suite

Here at Bannister Chevrolet Penticton, we make it easy to buy a vehicle from us, with delivery options available to you. Not only thatwe offer great prices for your vehicle. We. Buy. Cars! And we want yours. If you're ready to get out of your vehicle and into a new one, reach out today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Chevrolet Penticton

933 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L1

Call Dealer

250-493-XXXX

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250-493-2333

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$41,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-493-2333

2024 Chevrolet Colorado