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<p><strong><u>2025 Chevrolet Trax 2RS</u></strong></p><p>Sporty, stylish, and packed with modern technology, this 2025 Chevrolet Trax 2RS delivers eye-catching design with everyday practicality. Powered by a responsive 1.2L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine producing 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque, it's paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive for a confident, comfortable, and efficient driving experience. With its agile handling, spacious interior, and bold RS styling, the Trax 2RS is the perfect SUV for commuting, road trips, and everything in between. The 2RS trim adds sporty character with RS-exclusive black exterior accents, unique 19-inch machined alloy wheels, red interior accents, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. Inside, you'll find premium features including heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, an 11-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch digital driver information centre, and wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility. Chevrolet Safety Assist comes standard, offering advanced features such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Following Distance Indicator. With its one-owner history and no reported accidents, this Trax 2RS offers sporty style, modern technology, and outstanding value.</p><p> 1.2L Turbocharged Engine 137 HP and 162 lb-ft of torque</p><p> 6-Speed Automatic Transmission</p><p> One Owner No Reported Accidents</p><p> 2RS Trim Sporty styling with exclusive RS accents</p><p> 11-Inch Touchscreen & 8-Inch Digital Driver Display</p><p> Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility</p><p> Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel & Chevrolet Safety Assist</p><p>Here at Bannister Chevrolet Penticton, we make it easy to buy a vehicle from us, with delivery options available to you. Not only thatwe offer great prices for your vehicle. We. Buy. Cars! And we want yours. If you're ready to get out of your vehicle and into a new one, reach out today!</p>

2025 Chevrolet Trax

9,430 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Chevrolet Trax

FWD 4dr 2RS

Watch This Vehicle
14500546

2025 Chevrolet Trax

FWD 4dr 2RS

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

933 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L1

250-493-2333

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Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
9,430KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77LJE28SC343935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 58N10226A
  • Mileage 9,430 KM

Vehicle Description

2025 Chevrolet Trax 2RS

Sporty, stylish, and packed with modern technology, this 2025 Chevrolet Trax 2RS delivers eye-catching design with everyday practicality. Powered by a responsive 1.2L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine producing 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque, it's paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive for a confident, comfortable, and efficient driving experience. With its agile handling, spacious interior, and bold RS styling, the Trax 2RS is the perfect SUV for commuting, road trips, and everything in between. The 2RS trim adds sporty character with RS-exclusive black exterior accents, unique 19-inch machined alloy wheels, red interior accents, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. Inside, you'll find premium features including heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, an 11-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch digital driver information centre, and wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility. Chevrolet Safety Assist comes standard, offering advanced features such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Following Distance Indicator. With its one-owner history and no reported accidents, this Trax 2RS offers sporty style, modern technology, and outstanding value.

1.2L Turbocharged Engine 137 HP and 162 lb-ft of torque

6-Speed Automatic Transmission

One Owner No Reported Accidents

2RS Trim Sporty styling with exclusive RS accents

11-Inch Touchscreen & 8-Inch Digital Driver Display

Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility

Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel & Chevrolet Safety Assist

Here at Bannister Chevrolet Penticton, we make it easy to buy a vehicle from us, with delivery options available to you. Not only thatwe offer great prices for your vehicle. We. Buy. Cars! And we want yours. If you're ready to get out of your vehicle and into a new one, reach out today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Chevrolet Penticton

933 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L1

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250-493-XXXX

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250-493-2333

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$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-493-2333

2025 Chevrolet Trax