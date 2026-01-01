$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Trax
FWD 4dr 2RS
2025 Chevrolet Trax
FWD 4dr 2RS
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
933 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L1
250-493-2333
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 58N10226A
- Mileage 9,430 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 Chevrolet Trax 2RS
Sporty, stylish, and packed with modern technology, this 2025 Chevrolet Trax 2RS delivers eye-catching design with everyday practicality. Powered by a responsive 1.2L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine producing 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque, it's paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive for a confident, comfortable, and efficient driving experience. With its agile handling, spacious interior, and bold RS styling, the Trax 2RS is the perfect SUV for commuting, road trips, and everything in between. The 2RS trim adds sporty character with RS-exclusive black exterior accents, unique 19-inch machined alloy wheels, red interior accents, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. Inside, you'll find premium features including heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, an 11-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch digital driver information centre, and wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility. Chevrolet Safety Assist comes standard, offering advanced features such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Following Distance Indicator. With its one-owner history and no reported accidents, this Trax 2RS offers sporty style, modern technology, and outstanding value.
1.2L Turbocharged Engine 137 HP and 162 lb-ft of torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
One Owner No Reported Accidents
2RS Trim Sporty styling with exclusive RS accents
11-Inch Touchscreen & 8-Inch Digital Driver Display
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel & Chevrolet Safety Assist
Here at Bannister Chevrolet Penticton, we make it easy to buy a vehicle from us, with delivery options available to you. Not only thatwe offer great prices for your vehicle. We. Buy. Cars! And we want yours. If you're ready to get out of your vehicle and into a new one, reach out today!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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