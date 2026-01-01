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<p>Take your adventures to the next level with this stunning 2025 Ford Explorer Active, now available at Bannister Ford Penticton. Designed for families and explorers alike, this versatile SUV offers the perfect balance of comfort, capability, and modern technology. With its spacious interior, advanced safety features, and confident all-weather performance, the Explorer Active is ready for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. Enjoy a refined driving experience, impressive versatility, and the peace of mind that comes with driving one of Ford's most popular SUVs. Visit Bannister Ford Penticton today and experience the capability and comfort of the 2025 Ford Explorer Active for yourself!</p>

2025 Ford Explorer

47,189 KM

Details Description Features

$44,795

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Ford Explorer

Active 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14423676

2025 Ford Explorer

Active 4WD

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

198 Parkway Pl, Penticton, BC V2A 7J3

250-492-3800

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Contact Seller

$44,795

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
47,189KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMUK8DH8SGB35484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 57A83760B
  • Mileage 47,189 KM

Vehicle Description

Take your adventures to the next level with this stunning 2025 Ford Explorer Active, now available at Bannister Ford Penticton. Designed for families and explorers alike, this versatile SUV offers the perfect balance of comfort, capability, and modern technology. With its spacious interior, advanced safety features, and confident all-weather performance, the Explorer Active is ready for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. Enjoy a refined driving experience, impressive versatility, and the peace of mind that comes with driving one of Ford's most popular SUVs. Visit Bannister Ford Penticton today and experience the capability and comfort of the 2025 Ford Explorer Active for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Third Row;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Ford Penticton

198 Parkway Pl, Penticton, BC V2A 7J3

Call Dealer

250-492-XXXX

(click to show)

250-492-3800

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$44,795

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-492-3800

2025 Ford Explorer