$44,795+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Explorer
Active 4WD
2025 Ford Explorer
Active 4WD
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
198 Parkway Pl, Penticton, BC V2A 7J3
250-492-3800
$44,795
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 57A83760B
- Mileage 47,189 KM
Vehicle Description
Take your adventures to the next level with this stunning 2025 Ford Explorer Active, now available at Bannister Ford Penticton. Designed for families and explorers alike, this versatile SUV offers the perfect balance of comfort, capability, and modern technology. With its spacious interior, advanced safety features, and confident all-weather performance, the Explorer Active is ready for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. Enjoy a refined driving experience, impressive versatility, and the peace of mind that comes with driving one of Ford's most popular SUVs. Visit Bannister Ford Penticton today and experience the capability and comfort of the 2025 Ford Explorer Active for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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