2003 Acura RSX

162,877 KM

Details Description

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

2003 Acura RSX

2003 Acura RSX

Premium

2003 Acura RSX

Premium

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

162,877KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5539674
  • Stock #: 177192A
  • VIN: JH4DC54813C801396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 162,877 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintained, local B.C. car.  Equipped with heated leather seats, Power sunroof, A/C, 16 inch Alloy wheels with brand new front brake pads and rotors, new starter, fresh oil change. Nice BF Goodrich Touring tires, all the power options and much more

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

