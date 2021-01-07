Menu
2003 Honda Civic

180,711 KM

Details Description

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

2003 Honda Civic

2003 Honda Civic

4dr Sdn LX Auto

2003 Honda Civic

4dr Sdn LX Auto

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

180,711KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6440353
  • Stock #: 203997A
  • VIN: 2HGES16603H924537

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 203997A
  • Mileage 180,711 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

