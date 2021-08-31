2007 Honda Odyssey

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 3 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7691002

7691002 Stock #: 200352A

200352A VIN: 5FNRL38627B506904

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Stock # 200352A

Mileage 141,359 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.