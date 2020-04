2007 Hyundai Elantra

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

3-Point Rear Seat Belts

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Child safety rear door locks

Driver/front passenger airbags

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Rear seat heater ducts

60/40 split-folding rear seat

LATCH lower anchors & tethers for rear child seats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

4 Cylinder Engine Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

In-glass antenna Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Compact Spare Tire

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Door Map Pockets

Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost

Rear Window Defroster Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Chrome accented grille

Additional Features Body Colour Bumpers

Body Colour Door Handles

Energy-absorbing steering column

Front/rear stabilizer bars

90-amp alternator

(3) assist grips

Seatback pockets

60-amp/hr battery w/battery saver

Pwr window lockout

Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers

Cut-pile floor carpeting

(2) 12-volt aux pwr outlets

2.0L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine w/continuously variable valve timing (CVVT)

Pwr engine-RPM sensing rack & pinion steering

Remote fuel filler door/hood/trunk release

(1) rear coat hanger

Fuel Capacity: 53L

Gasoline Fuel

Lighting-inc: cargo area, dome, map lights, glove compartment

Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs, gas shocks

Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs, gas shocks

Reclining front bucket seats-inc: adjustable head restraints, multi-adjustable seats

3-point front seat belts w/adjustable anchors, pre-tensioners, force limiters

