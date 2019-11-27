Menu
2008 BMW 1 Series

128i

2008 BMW 1 Series

128i

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

833-454-8017

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,030KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4390083
  • Stock #: 1911272B
  • VIN: WBAUP73598VF06454
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

A manual transmission 2 door coupe with a power sunroof and heated leather seats, in great condition and low kilometers

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Engine speed-sensitive pwr steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Halogen free-form front fog lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • 3-channel FM diversity antenna
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Chrome window trim
  • Body-colour bumpers
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Front seatback storage nets
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Fully integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
  • Interlocking door anchoring system
  • Dual chrome exhaust tips
  • Adaptive brake lights
  • BMW ambiance lighting
  • Side impact protection door reinforcements
  • Seat belt force limiters
  • Collapsible tube crash technology
  • Tire pressure warning
  • Battery safety terminal
  • Locking illuminated glove box
  • Body-colour roof strips
  • Chrome grille w/black kidney bars
  • Adjustable rear head restraints
  • Rear centre storage tray
  • Check control vehicle monitoring system
  • Condition based service (CBS) display
  • 4-function on-board computer
  • Dynamic cruise control
  • Interior pwr trunk release
  • Alarm system pre-wiring
  • Fully finished trunk w/tool kit
  • Passive anti-whiplash head restraints for front seating positions
  • Through-load 60/40 split rear seat w/comfort entry
  • Multi-function leather sport steering wheel w/tilt & telescopic column
  • Vehicle & key memory w/follow-me-home function
  • SMART air bag deployment system
  • Front air bags w/occupant detector
  • Advanced head protection system (AHPS) front & rear head air bags
  • Front side thorax air bags
  • Front seat belt pyrotechnic tensioning system
  • Engine start/stop button
  • Fuel Capacity: 53L
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control w/micro filter, solar sensor, auto air recirculation, residual heat & max AC functions
  • Pwr windows w/comfort open/close, anti-trap feature
  • Sun visors w/vanity mirrors, slide covers
  • 3.0L I6 engine w/Valvetronic, double VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
  • Electronically controlled engine cooling
  • Fully electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
  • Ventilated front & rear disc brakes
  • Pre-wiring for CD changer, SIRIUS satellite radio, telephone
  • Crash sensors-inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, doors unlocked

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

