2008 BMW 1 Series

A manual transmission 2 door coupe with a power sunroof and heated leather seats, in great condition and low kilometers
- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Engine speed-sensitive pwr steering
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Halogen free-form front fog lamps
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- 3-channel FM diversity antenna
- Powertrain
- Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Exterior
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Chrome window trim
- Body-colour bumpers
- Seating
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Front seatback storage nets
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Additional Features
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- Fully integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
- Interlocking door anchoring system
- Dual chrome exhaust tips
- Adaptive brake lights
- BMW ambiance lighting
- Side impact protection door reinforcements
- Seat belt force limiters
- Collapsible tube crash technology
- Tire pressure warning
- Battery safety terminal
- Locking illuminated glove box
- Body-colour roof strips
- Chrome grille w/black kidney bars
- Adjustable rear head restraints
- Rear centre storage tray
- Check control vehicle monitoring system
- Condition based service (CBS) display
- 4-function on-board computer
- Dynamic cruise control
- Interior pwr trunk release
- Alarm system pre-wiring
- Fully finished trunk w/tool kit
- Passive anti-whiplash head restraints for front seating positions
- Through-load 60/40 split rear seat w/comfort entry
- Multi-function leather sport steering wheel w/tilt & telescopic column
- Vehicle & key memory w/follow-me-home function
- SMART air bag deployment system
- Front air bags w/occupant detector
- Advanced head protection system (AHPS) front & rear head air bags
- Front side thorax air bags
- Front seat belt pyrotechnic tensioning system
- Engine start/stop button
- Fuel Capacity: 53L
- Gasoline Fuel
- Dual-zone automatic climate control w/micro filter, solar sensor, auto air recirculation, residual heat & max AC functions
- Pwr windows w/comfort open/close, anti-trap feature
- Sun visors w/vanity mirrors, slide covers
- 3.0L I6 engine w/Valvetronic, double VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
- Electronically controlled engine cooling
- Fully electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
- Ventilated front & rear disc brakes
- Pre-wiring for CD changer, SIRIUS satellite radio, telephone
- Crash sensors-inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, doors unlocked
