2008 GMC Yukon

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 8 , 4 8 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9459691

9459691 Stock #: TCP5950A

TCP5950A VIN: 1GKFK13528R241507

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 228,486 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.