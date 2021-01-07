Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Porsche 911

109,388 KM

Details Description

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

Contact Seller
2008 Porsche 911

2008 Porsche 911

2dr Cabriolet Carrera 4S

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Porsche 911

2dr Cabriolet Carrera 4S

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

  1. 6440368
  2. 6440368
  3. 6440368
  4. 6440368
  5. 6440368
  6. 6440368
  7. 6440368
  8. 6440368
  9. 6440368
  10. 6440368
  11. 6440368
  12. 6440368
  13. 6440368
  14. 6440368
  15. 6440368
  16. 6440368
  17. 6440368
  18. 6440368
  19. 6440368
  20. 6440368
  21. 6440368
  22. 6440368
  23. 6440368
  24. 6440368
  25. 6440368
  26. 6440368
  27. 6440368
Contact Seller

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,388KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6440368
  • Stock #: TCP5657
  • VIN: WP0CB29978S775657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 109,388 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

2019 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 12 KM
$28,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

Call Dealer

604-474-XXXX

(click to show)

604-474-4340

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory