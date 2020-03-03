Menu
2008 Subaru Outback

2.5 i MANUAL

2008 Subaru Outback

2.5 i MANUAL

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,425KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4812237
  • Stock #: U2020138
  • VIN: 4S4BP61CX86323900
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - Just in on TRADE IN for a brand new Suarbu - 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I MANUAL transmission AWD. PZEV patrial zero emissions vehicle. Alloy wheels. NOKIAN tires. Heated front seats. Front fog lamps. Auto dimming rear view mirror with compass. Come take it for a spin! Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

