Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Toyota Highlander

V6 Limited 4WD.

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota Highlander

V6 Limited 4WD.

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 4541601
  2. 4541601
  3. 4541601
  4. 4541601
  5. 4541601
  6. 4541601
  7. 4541601
  8. 4541601
  9. 4541601
  10. 4541601
  11. 4541601
  12. 4541601
  13. 4541601
  14. 4541601
Contact Seller

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 229,192KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4541601
  • Stock #: U3636A
  • VIN: JTEES42A882003561
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2008 Toyota Highlander LIMITED V6 4WD. JBL Premium sound system. 7 passenger seating. Power glass sunroof. Alloy wheels. Michelin tires. Leather. Running boards. Power tailgate. Push button start. Built in JAPAN. Michelin tires. Front fog lamps. LOADED! NICE! Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2017 Volkswagen Tigu...
 53,553 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 60,019 KM
$26,430 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 26,471 KM
$14,930 + tax & lic
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Send A Message