+ taxes & licensing
1-888-246-9063
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
1-888-246-9063
+ taxes & licensing
Step into the 2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i! First and foremost is the striking exterior. Top features include rain sensing wipers, a power seat, a roof rack, and air conditioning. It features all-wheel drive versatility, an automatic transmission, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4