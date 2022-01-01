Menu
2009 BMW X5

104,136 KM

Details Description

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

2009 BMW X5

2009 BMW X5

xDrive30i

2009 BMW X5

xDrive30i

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

104,136KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8121331
  • Stock #: U3924A
  • VIN: 5UXFE43529L037541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3924A
  • Mileage 104,136 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into the 2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i! First and foremost is the striking exterior. Top features include rain sensing wipers, a power seat, a roof rack, and air conditioning. It features all-wheel drive versatility, an automatic transmission, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

