2009 Mazda MAZDA3

51,653 KM

Details

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

2009 Mazda MAZDA3

2009 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS

2009 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

51,653KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7051214
  • Stock #: U2121195
  • VIN: JM1BK343891232202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # U2121195
  • Mileage 51,653 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into the 2009 Mazda Mazda3! Roomy, comfortable, and practical! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback just recently passed the 50,000 kilometer mark! All of the premium features expected of a Mazda are offered, including: tilt steering wheel, power windows, and 1-touch window functionality. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

