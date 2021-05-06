+ taxes & licensing
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
Step into the 2009 Mazda Mazda3! Roomy, comfortable, and practical! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback just recently passed the 50,000 kilometer mark! All of the premium features expected of a Mazda are offered, including: tilt steering wheel, power windows, and 1-touch window functionality. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
