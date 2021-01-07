Menu
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara

228,318 KM

Details Description

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara

2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara

4WD 4dr I4 Auto JX

2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara

4WD 4dr I4 Auto JX

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

228,318KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6440344
  • Stock #: 205984B
  • VIN: JS3TD042994101185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 228,318 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

