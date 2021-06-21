+ taxes & licensing
1-888-246-9063
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
Step into the 2009 Toyota Tacoma! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck has not yet reached the 130,000 kilometer mark! Top features include air conditioning, a tachometer, a rear step bumper, and 1-touch window functionality. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a 4 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
