Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Toyota Tacoma

127,192 KM

Details Description

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Tacoma

2009 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 7493490
  2. 7493490
  3. 7493490
Contact Seller

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

127,192KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7493490
  • Stock #: U3879
  • VIN: 5TEMU52N69Z665767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3879
  • Mileage 127,192 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into the 2009 Toyota Tacoma! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck has not yet reached the 130,000 kilometer mark! Top features include air conditioning, a tachometer, a rear step bumper, and 1-touch window functionality. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a 4 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 56,674 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla LE
 15,002 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Outback ...
 53,278 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory