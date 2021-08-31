2010 Hyundai Accent

$5,980 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 7 4 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7646893

7646893 Stock #: NU075672A

NU075672A VIN: KMHCN4BC2AU390716

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # NU075672A

Mileage 83,745 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.