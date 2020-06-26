Menu
Account
Sign In
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Cube

2010 Nissan Cube

1.8SL - 89000KM.

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Cube

1.8SL - 89000KM.

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 5259833
  2. 5259833
  3. 5259833
  4. 5259833
  5. 5259833
  6. 5259833
  7. 5259833
  8. 5259833
  9. 5259833
  10. 5259833
  11. 5259833
  12. 5259833
  13. 5259833
Contact Seller

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,951KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5259833
  • Stock #: U3708
  • VIN: JN8AZ2KR6AT152371
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2010 Nissan Cube SL 1.8L. Only 89000KM! LOW K! Automatic transmission. Front wheel drive. Alloy wheels. MICHELIN PILOT tires. Tinted privacy glass. Air conditioning system. Front fog lamps. AM FM CD AUX. VDC. Keyless entry/drive. Push button start. LOW K! NICE! Must see! Low financing rates available. Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2011 MINI Cooper JCW
 43,868 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer P...
 37,000 KM
$44,990 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 53,193 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory