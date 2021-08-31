+ taxes & licensing
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2011 Buick Regal! Quite possibly the perfect car for you! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 110,000 kilometers! Top features include power front seats, front and rear reading lights, variably intermittent wipers, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
