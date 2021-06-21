Menu
2011 Dodge Challenger

158,693 KM

Details Description

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

2011 Dodge Challenger

2011 Dodge Challenger

LEATHER - AUTOMATIC - HEATED SEATS

2011 Dodge Challenger

LEATHER - AUTOMATIC - HEATED SEATS

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,693KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7466034
  • Stock #: L1021A
  • VIN: 2B3CJ4DG2BH561390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # L1021A
  • Mileage 158,693 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

