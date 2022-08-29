Menu
2011 Ford Escape

109,492 KM

Details Description

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

Limited 3.0L

2011 Ford Escape

Limited 3.0L

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 9025768
  2. 9025768
  3. 9025768
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

109,492KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9025768
  Stock #: NH500040A
  VIN: 1FMCU9EG5BKA15835

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NH500040A
  • Mileage 109,492 KM

Vehicle Description

What are you waiting for? You can expect a lot from the 2011 Ford Escape! It just arrived on our lot this past week! All of the premium features expected of a Ford are offered, including: heated seats, front dual-zone air conditioning, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 230 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

