1-888-246-9063
2011 Ford Escape
Limited 3.0L
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
- Listing ID: 9025768
- Stock #: NH500040A
- VIN: 1FMCU9EG5BKA15835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,492 KM
Vehicle Description
What are you waiting for? You can expect a lot from the 2011 Ford Escape! It just arrived on our lot this past week! All of the premium features expected of a Ford are offered, including: heated seats, front dual-zone air conditioning, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 230 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
