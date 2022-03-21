$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-474-4340
2011 Land Rover Range Rover
SPORT HSE
Location
Tricity Mitsubishi
2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3
604-474-4340
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8679398
- Stock #: TC1573
- VIN: SALSK2D40BA281573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.