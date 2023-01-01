Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

89,941 KM

Details

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC, DIESEL LOW KM 1 OWNER

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC, DIESEL LOW KM 1 OWNER

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

89,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140099
  • Stock #: PH579255A
  • VIN: 4JGBB2FB0BA682443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PH579255A
  • Mileage 89,941 KM

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

