JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2011 Subaru Forester LIMITED AWD. Only 156000KM! 2 SETS OF TIRES! YOKOHAMA ICE GUARD AND MICHELIN ALL SEASON. Pioneer premium sound. NAVIGATION system. All weather floor mats. Rear parking assist camera. XENON headlamps with front fog lamps. Panoramic glass sunroof. Leather seats. Heated front seats. Bluetooth. Rain deflectors installed. LOW K! NICE CONDITION! JUST CAME IN! Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''''