2012 BMW 650i

121,845 KM

Details Description

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

2012 BMW 650i

2012 BMW 650i

- Convertible, Navigation, Backup Camera

2012 BMW 650i

- Convertible, Navigation, Backup Camera

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,845KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9081631
  Stock #: TC5040A
  VIN: WBALZ3C5XCDL70068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # TC5040A
  • Mileage 121,845 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

