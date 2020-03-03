Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GS MANUAL, 71000KM.

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GS MANUAL, 71000KM.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,742KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4812228
  • Stock #: U2020140
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL2C0119962
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2012 Mazda 5 GS 6 Speed manual transmission. Only 71000KM~! One owner vehicle just came in on TRADE IN for a brand new SUBARU. THULE roof racks. BF GOODRICH tires with alloy wheels. Built in JAPAN. Utility trailer hitch installed. 6 passenger seating Dual sliding doors. Excellent fuel economy. NICE! ONE OWNER LOCAL! Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''''

