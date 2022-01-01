+ taxes & licensing
Introducing the 2012 Nissan Frontier! The safety you need and the features you want at a great price! This 4 door, 4 passenger truck still has fewer than 140,000 kilometers! All of the premium features expected of a Nissan are offered, including: a rear step bumper, remote keyless entry, and cruise control. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
