2012 Nissan Frontier

134,925 KM

Details Description

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

2012 Nissan Frontier

2012 Nissan Frontier

S King Cab w/Appearance Package

2012 Nissan Frontier

S King Cab w/Appearance Package

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

134,925KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8115229
  Stock #: M9818621B
  VIN: 1N6BD0CT9CC455898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # M9818621B
  • Mileage 134,925 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2012 Nissan Frontier! The safety you need and the features you want at a great price! This 4 door, 4 passenger truck still has fewer than 140,000 kilometers! All of the premium features expected of a Nissan are offered, including: a rear step bumper, remote keyless entry, and cruise control. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

