Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Subaru Forester

44,050 KM

Details Description

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru Forester

2012 Subaru Forester

2.5X Touring Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru Forester

2.5X Touring Pkg

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 5563173
  2. 5563173
  3. 5563173
  4. 5563173
  5. 5563173
  6. 5563173
  7. 5563173
  8. 5563173
  9. 5563173
  10. 5563173
  11. 5563173
  12. 5563173
  13. 5563173
  14. 5563173
  15. 5563173
  16. 5563173
Contact Seller

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

44,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5563173
  • Stock #: U202022
  • VIN: JF2SHCDC1CH405928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U202022
  • Mileage 44,050 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2012 Subaru Forester 2.5I TOURING AWD. Only 44,000KM! Symmetrical all wheel drive system. Subaru boxer 4 cylinder engine. Automatic transmission. Alloy wheels. Traction control. Air conditioning system. Cruise control. Power windows, locks, mirrors. Panoramic glass sunroof. Rear parking assist camera. Bluetooth. Leather steering wheel. Heated front seats. Front fog lamps. Power driver seat. LOW K! Must see! Low financing rates available. Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 9,487 KM
$20,500 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru WRX Spor...
 33,158 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru WRX Spor...
 59,606 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory