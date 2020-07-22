+ taxes & licensing
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2012 Subaru Forester 2.5I TOURING AWD. Only 44,000KM! Symmetrical all wheel drive system. Subaru boxer 4 cylinder engine. Automatic transmission. Alloy wheels. Traction control. Air conditioning system. Cruise control. Power windows, locks, mirrors. Panoramic glass sunroof. Rear parking assist camera. Bluetooth. Leather steering wheel. Heated front seats. Front fog lamps. Power driver seat. LOW K! Must see! Low financing rates available. Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''
